Clovis police looking for missing at-risk man

61-year-old David Smith was last seen in Clovis near Bullard and Minnewawa on Wednesday.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are looking for a man who is known to have left his home early Thursday.

Clovis police say they believe he may be at risk.

61-year-old David Smith was last seen in Clovis near Bullard and Minnewawa on Wednesday. At the time, he was wearing a 49er beanie and a dark-colored jacket.

Police say they have information that he traveled from Cressman's General Store near Shaver Lake to Squaw Valley on Thursday afternoon.

Smith is described as 5'9" in height, and 180 lbs in weight.

He is bald, with a grey beard and green eyes.

He may be driving a black GMC Sierra truck with California license 7M96284.

If you have information about where he is, call Clovis police at (559) 324-2800.

