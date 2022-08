Deputies searching for missing 38-year-old man with down syndrome in San Joaquin

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing 38-year-old man.

Deputies say Jaime Zamora was last seen around 4 am Thursday morning walking near 9th Street and Oregon in San Joaquin.

Authorities say Zamora has down syndrome and that he does not communicate well with others.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.