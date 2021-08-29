68-year-old man found safe after going missing from Fresno County home

Original story follows.
---------------------------
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man.
68-year-old Roque 'Rocky' Granados has gone missing from his home.
Officials say he was last seen around 1:30 on Saturday morning in the area of Ashlan and Manila Avenues in Fresno's Tarpey Village neighborhood.
They say he is a Spanish speaker and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and red and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.