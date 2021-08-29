68-year-old man found safe after going missing from Fresno County home

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Fresno County officials say Roque 'Rocky' Granados has been found safe. They say he is well and has been reunited with his family. Thank you to all those who helped look for him.---------------------------The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man.68-year-old Roque 'Rocky' Granados has gone missing from his home.Officials say he was last seen around 1:30 on Saturday morning in the area of Ashlan and Manila Avenues in Fresno's Tarpey Village neighborhood.They say he is a Spanish speaker and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and red and black shoes.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.