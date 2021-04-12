Body of missing 84-year-old man found in Huntington Lake area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 84-year-old man who had been missing for nearly a week was found dead on Saturday.Augusto Zarate was visiting the Huntington Lake area but wasn't familiar with it.He was last seen last Monday in the Big Creek Area.Authorities say his body was discovered shortly after 12 pm in a remote wooded area east of Huntington Lake.It was about one mile away from the cabin he was staying at.A cause of death has not been determined at this time.