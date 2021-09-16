Deputies searching for at-risk 63-year-old Madera man

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk man.

Deputies say 63-year-old Frank Gonzalez Hernandez was last seen leaving Madera Community Hospital around 8 am on Wednesday. His family has not been able to reach him since.

Deputies were not able to provide information on what Hernandez may be wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office.
