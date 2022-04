MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for a man who went missing last month.Steven Roach, 63, was reported missing on March 24. He was last seen two weeks earlier in Merced near 18th and R Streets.He is known to drive a 2009 Toyota Camry with a California license plate of 6KTN846.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.