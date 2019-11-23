14-year-old girl missing from Mendota found safe in Mexico

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Mendota Police say 14-year-old Viviana Juarez was found safe in Mexico and has been reunited with her family.

Mendota Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen walking home from her high school on Tuesday.

Police say Viviana Juarez may have been en route to Mexicali or Sinoloa Mexico with a 23-year-old man when she disappeared.

That man, Octavio Lujano, has since been located, but Viviana is still missing.

She was last seen wearing a shirt, light blue jeans with tears on the front and a light grey and red Victoria Secret PINK backpack.

Police say Viviana is 5'2" tall, weighs 125 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where she is is asked to call law enforcement.
