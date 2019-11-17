Missing Orosi woman found safe, Tulare Co. deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 69-year-old Orosi woman has been found safe and alive after she was missing for three days, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.Presentacion Quinday was found in rough terrain southwest of Shaver Lake, deputies say. Crews are currently working to rescue her and transport her to a nearby hospital.The search for Quinday intensified after Fresno County sheriff's deputies discovered her vehicle near Pine Flat Lake on Sunday.Quinday had been missing since Thursday. She called her youngest daughter from the Reedley DMV to say she failed her driver's test because she forgot her reading glasses.Investigators tracked down video of her at a store near Pine Flat Lake at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, five hours later.