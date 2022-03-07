Missing San Francisco student found dead in Fresno County

Many have you been asking about Chris Liang. The young SF college student who went missing driving to SoCal.



Irvine Police got back to us today & said a matching Tesla was found yesterday, overturned off a cliff on Panoche Rd. west of I-5. A deceased person was inside. pic.twitter.com/VzFvNCkpe8 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 7, 2022

UPDATE: The Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirms to us the deceased victim is positively ID'd as 21-year old Chris Liang of San Francisco. #RIP — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 7, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO -- A missing University of San Francisco student has been found dead inside his vehicle, the Fresno County Sheriff Office confirmed Sunday.The California Highway Patrol (CHP) received a report of a fatal crash Saturday along Panoche Road, west of southbound Interstate 5. They found a Tesla overturned in a ditch and located a deceased person, later identified as Chris Liang.The 21-year-old has been reported missing since Monday, Feb. 28 after going on an impulsive road trip from San Francisco to Irvine, his brother wrote in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.Liang was driving a rented 2020 Tesla Model 3, which was last located at a charging station in Firebaugh of Fresno County, off of southbound I-5.CHP says the crash happened sometime between Monday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 5.Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno County Sheriff at (209) 826-3811.