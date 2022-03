MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County deputies are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman.Glenda Tucker is believed to be in the Winton area. She was reported missing on February 10 and has not been seen since.Glenda is 5'5", with gray hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.