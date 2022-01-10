List of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Central California

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11TH
Virtual MLK Speech Contest
Time: 1 pm
Information: 38TH ANNUAL COMMEMORATION REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION. FRESNO COUNTY SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS WILL HAVE AN MLK SPEECH CONTEST.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 13
Virtual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
Time: 1 pm
Contact: MRS. CELESTE COOPER-559-237-1444
Information: 38TH ANNUAL COMMEMORATION REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION. Virtual: West Fresno Ministerial Alliance - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration 2022. Presented By: Moving Unity Forward Committee. Guest Speaker: Rev. Matthew Aaron Quainoo, Pastor of Solid Rock Community Church of God in Kissimmee, FL.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 14TH
OPENING GARLANDING CEREMONY
Time: 11:45AM- 12:45PM
Address: FRESNO COUNTY COURTHOUSE PARK-1100 VAN NESS AVE, FRESNO
Contact: DR. SUDARSHAN KAPOOR-559-435-2212 OR GAIL GASTON-559-681-3140
Information: The City of Fresno Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Unity Committee presents the 38th Annual Celebration. Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is honored annually by the City of Fresno Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Unity Committee to celebrate the life and the legacy of the influential man who spread the message of universal equality and justice. Welcome by City Council President Nelson Esparza, Councilmember Miguel Arias. Remarks by, FCSOS Superintendent Jim Yovino. Featuring Special Guest Speaker: Mayor Jerry Dyer. Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee Facebook Page and City of Fresno Facebook Page and on Zoom (ID: 870 4811 5825)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 14TH
AWARDS CEREMONY & RECEPTION
Time: 6PM- 7PM
Address: FRESNO CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS-2600 FRESNO STREET
Contact: DR. JEFF HUNT-559-246-4432 OR SUMMER GASTON-GEHRIS-SUMMER.GASTON-GEHRIS@FRESNOUNIFIED.ORG
Information: The City of Fresno Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Unity Committee presents the 38th Annual Celebration. Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is honored annually by the City of Fresno Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Unity Committee to celebrate the life and the legacy of the influential man who spread the message of universal equality and justice. The Award Recipients for this year are Ellie Bluestein (Posthumous)-Mr. Les Kimber Community Organization Award, Mona Tatum-MLK Community Service Award, Trustee Valerie Davis -MLK Education Award, Mayor Jerry Dyer- MLK Public Service Award. Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee Facebook Page and City of Fresno Facebook Page and on Zoom (ID: 870 4811 5825)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 15TH
VIRTUAL: MLK CELEBRATION PROGRAM
Time: 9 AM
CONTACT: ERIN FORD-HORIO-559-324-2476 OR ERINF@CITYOFCLOVIS.COM
Information: The City of Fresno Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Unity Committee presents the 38th Annual Celebration. Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is honored annually by the City of Fresno Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Unity Committee to celebrate the life and the legacy of the influential man who spread the message of universal equality and justice. View on Clovis Police Department's Facebook Page @ClovisPoliceDepartmentCalifornia. Keynote Speaker: Ms. Terri Kimber-Edwards, (Lifelong Educator/Kimber Legacy).
SATURDAY, JANUARY 15TH
MLK CANDLELIGHT PEACE VIGIL
Time: 6PM
Address: FRESNO CITY HALL BREEZEWAY-2600 FRESNO STREET
Information: The City of Fresno Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Unity Committee presents the 38th Annual Celebration. Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is honored annually by the City of Fresno Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Unity Committee to celebrate the life and the legacy of the influential man who spread the message of universal equality and justice. Virtual: Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee Facebook Page and City of Fresno Facebook Page and on Zoom (ID: 870 4811 5825) Candles will be provided.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 15TH
MLK JR. WEEK: KIDS DAY
Time: 10 am - 4pm
Address: BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB-615 W 15TH STREET, MERCED
Contact: COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CENTER-209-228-4201
Link: Click here
INFORMATION: The UC Merced Community Engagement Center is participating in this year's MLK Jr. Celebration along with the Merced MLK Committee, the City of Merced and Merced County. We are looking for volunteers for Kid's Day! - ONLY OPEN TO UC MERCED VOLUNTEERS. Doing interactive MLK- related activities with kids and parents.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 16TH
MLK THEMATIC EXPLORATORIUM PROGRAM
Time: 3 pm
Contact: BISHOP JOHN A. SIMS-559-512-9836
Information: 38TH ANNUAL COMMEMORATION REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION. Virtual: M.L.K. Thematic Exploratorium Program, "Relive the Experience of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church!" Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee Facebook Page and City of Fresno Facebook Page and on Zoom ID: (870 4811 5825).
MONDAY, JANUARY 17TH
MLK COMMUNITY MARCH
Time: 9:15 am - 10:45 am
Address: ST. JOHN CATHEDRAL-2814 MARIPOSA AVE, FRESNO
Contact: JAMES LETT III-559-284-6420 OR GAIL GASTON-559-681-3140
Information: The City of Fresno Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Unity Committee presents the 38th Annual Celebration. Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is honored annually by the City of Fresno Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Unity Committee to celebrate the life and the legacy of the influential man who spread the message of universal equality and justice. Marchers assemble at 9:30 A.M. March begins at 10:00 A.M., stops at City Hall then proceeds to Veterans Memorial Auditorium (2425 Fresno Street) where the program will conclude.
MONDAY, JANUARY 17TH
MLK VIRTUAL COMMEMORATION PROGRAM
Time: 11 am - 12 pm
Contact: TERRI KIMBER EDWARDS-559-908-0639 OR ERIC PAYNE-ERIC.PAYNECMC@GMAIL.COM
Information: The City of Fresno Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Unity Committee presents the 38th Annual Celebration. Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is honored annually by the City of Fresno Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Unity Committee to celebrate the life and the legacy of the influential man who spread the message of universal equality and justice. Virtual: Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee Facebook Page and City of Fresno Facebook Page and on Zoom (ID: 870 4811 5825) Join us on our social media platforms and via Zoom to celebrate the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to community diversity and our enriched culture. Commemoration Program Keynote Speaker - Mr. Tyrone Willimas, CEO of Fresno Housing Authority.
MONDAY, JANUARY 17TH
25TH ANNUAL MLK PEACE MARCH
Time: 11 AM
Address: MARCH STARTING AT MERCED FAIRGROUNDS
Contact: COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CENTER-209-228-4201
Link: Click here
The UC Merced Community Engagement Center is participating in this year's MLK Jr. Celebration along with the Merced MLK Committee, the City of Merced and Merced County. Peace March starting at Merced Fairgrounds.