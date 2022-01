List of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Central California

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11TH

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Check out our list of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events around the Central Valley.Time: 1 pmInformation: 38TH ANNUAL COMMEMORATION REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION. FRESNO COUNTY SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS WILL HAVE AN MLK SPEECH CONTEST.Time: 1 pmContact: MRS. CELESTE COOPER-559-237-1444Information: 38TH ANNUAL COMMEMORATION REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION. Virtual: West Fresno Ministerial Alliance - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration 2022. Presented By: Moving Unity Forward Committee. Guest Speaker: Rev. Matthew Aaron Quainoo, Pastor of Solid Rock Community Church of God in Kissimmee, FL.Time: 11:45AM- 12:45PMAddress: FRESNO COUNTY COURTHOUSE PARK-1100 VAN NESS AVE, FRESNOContact: DR. SUDARSHAN KAPOOR-559-435-2212 OR GAIL GASTON-559-681-3140Information: The City of Fresno Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Unity Committee presents the 38th Annual Celebration. Welcome by City Council President Nelson Esparza, Councilmember Miguel Arias. Remarks by, FCSOS Superintendent Jim Yovino. Featuring Special Guest Speaker: Mayor Jerry Dyer. Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee Facebook Page and City of Fresno Facebook Page and on Zoom (ID: 870 4811 5825)Time: 6PM- 7PMAddress: FRESNO CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS-2600 FRESNO STREETContact: DR. JEFF HUNT-559-246-4432 OR SUMMER GASTON-GEHRIS-SUMMER.GASTON-GEHRIS@FRESNOUNIFIED.ORGInformation: The Award Recipients for this year are Ellie Bluestein (Posthumous)-Mr. Les Kimber Community Organization Award, Mona Tatum-MLK Community Service Award, Trustee Valerie Davis -MLK Education Award, Mayor Jerry Dyer- MLK Public Service Award. Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee Facebook Page and City of Fresno Facebook Page and on Zoom (ID: 870 4811 5825) Time: 9 AMCONTACT: ERIN FORD-HORIO-559-324-2476 OR ERINF@CITYOFCLOVIS.COMInformation: View on Clovis Police Department's Facebook Page @ClovisPoliceDepartmentCalifornia. Keynote Speaker: Ms. Terri Kimber-Edwards, (Lifelong Educator/Kimber Legacy). Time: 6PMAddress: FRESNO CITY HALL BREEZEWAY-2600 FRESNO STREETInformation: Virtual: Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee Facebook Page and City of Fresno Facebook Page and on Zoom (ID: 870 4811 5825) Candles will be provided. Time: 10 am - 4pmAddress: BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB-615 W 15TH STREET, MERCEDContact: COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CENTER-209-228-4201Link: Click here INFORMATION: The UC Merced Community Engagement Center is participating in this year's MLK Jr. Celebration along with the Merced MLK Committee, the City of Merced and Merced County. We are looking for volunteers for Kid's Day! - ONLY OPEN TO UC MERCED VOLUNTEERS. Doing interactive MLK- related activities with kids and parents.Time: 3 pmContact: BISHOP JOHN A. SIMS-559-512-9836Information: 38TH ANNUAL COMMEMORATION REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION. Virtual: M.L.K. Thematic Exploratorium Program, "Relive the Experience of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church!" Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee Facebook Page and City of Fresno Facebook Page and on Zoom ID: (870 4811 5825). Time: 9:15 am - 10:45 amAddress: ST. JOHN CATHEDRAL-2814 MARIPOSA AVE, FRESNOContact: JAMES LETT III-559-284-6420 OR GAIL GASTON-559-681-3140Information: Marchers assemble at 9:30 A.M. March begins at 10:00 A.M., stops at City Hall then proceeds to Veterans Memorial Auditorium (2425 Fresno Street) where the program will conclude.Time: 11 am - 12 pmContact: TERRI KIMBER EDWARDS-559-908-0639 OR ERIC PAYNE-ERIC.PAYNECMC@GMAIL.COMInformation: Virtual: Fresno Martin Luther King Unity Committee Facebook Page and City of Fresno Facebook Page and on Zoom (ID: 870 4811 5825) Join us on our social media platforms and via Zoom to celebrate the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to community diversity and our enriched culture. Commemoration Program Keynote Speaker - Mr. Tyrone Willimas, CEO of Fresno Housing Authority. Time: 11 AMAddress: MARCH STARTING AT MERCED FAIRGROUNDSContact: COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CENTER-209-228-4201Link: Click here The UC Merced Community Engagement Center is participating in this year's MLK Jr. Celebration along with the Merced MLK Committee, the City of Merced and Merced County. Peace March starting at Merced Fairgrounds.