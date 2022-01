TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of people participated in a march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. through the city of Tulare.The event was hosted by the Tulare County Alliance of African American Women.More than 300 people participated in the celebration, which included entertainers, speakers and a mural dedication.In addition to honoring Dr. King, the COVID Know More campaign also distributed more than 300 masks and giveaway bags.