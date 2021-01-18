COVID-19 vaccine

Some doses of Moderna vaccine Lot 041L20A administered in the Central Valley

On Monday, Action News checked in with the health departments across Central California to ask if they have received and administered any doses from the lot in question.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California health officials have called for a temporary halt in the distribution of one specific lot of Moderna's COVID-19 after one vaccination clinic in the state reported up to 10 allergic reactions to doses from that lot within a 24-hour period.

More than 330,000 doses of the Moderna Lot 041L20A were distributed to 287 healthcare providers across California earlier this month. An investigation is underway by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and the state.

RELATED: CA calls for pausing distribution on one lot of Moderna vaccine after allergic reactions reported

On Monday, Action News checked in with the health departments across Central California to ask if they have received and administered any doses from the lot in question.

Tulare County health officials said they had received some doses from Lot 041L20A. They said some of those doses have already been administered, and no adverse reactions were reported. The remaining doses from that lot have been halted.

Mariposa County health officials said they also received some doses from Lot 041L20A but had not administered the shots to anyone in the county. County Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko added, "The doses from that lot remain in our freezer pending an investigation by CDPH into the reported potential adverse reactions."

Fresno County said it would have to wait until Monday to address our questions due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

Responses from other Valley counties will be added as Action News receives them.

In a statement, Moderna said it is aware "that a number of individuals at one vaccination center in San Diego were treated for possible allergic reactions after vaccination from one lot of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine."

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countyfresno countymariposa countykings countymadera countymerced countyhealthcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
ICU capacities for Central California counties
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 distribution in Central CA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
More TOP STORIES News