Some doses of Moderna vaccine Lot 041L20A administered in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California health officials have called for a temporary halt in the distribution of one specific lot of Moderna's COVID-19 after one vaccination clinic in the state reported up to 10 allergic reactions to doses from that lot within a 24-hour period.More than 330,000 doses of the Moderna Lot 041L20A were distributed to 287 healthcare providers across California earlier this month. An investigation is underway by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and the state.On Monday, Action News checked in with the health departments across Central California to ask if they have received and administered any doses from the lot in question.Tulare County health officials said they had received some doses from Lot 041L20A. They said some of those doses have already been administered, and no adverse reactions were reported. The remaining doses from that lot have been halted.Mariposa County health officials said they also received some doses from Lot 041L20A but had not administered the shots to anyone in the county. County Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko added, "The doses from that lot remain in our freezer pending an investigation by CDPH into the reported potential adverse reactions."Fresno County said it would have to wait until Monday to address our questions due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.Responses from other Valley counties will be added as Action News receives them.In a statement, Moderna said it is aware "that a number of individuals at one vaccination center in San Diego were treated for possible allergic reactions after vaccination from one lot of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine."