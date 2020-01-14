New cocktail bar Modernist opening in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's downtown brewery district just added a new venue - and they serve a lot more than beer.The Modernist Craft Cocktail Bar on Fulton and Mono Street will be opening its door to the public on Tuesday at 4 p.m.The owners offered Action News a taste of what they will bring to the neighborhood.The Modernist will serve classic and original cocktails and what they call 'Rift iterations', which are a twist on classic cocktails."We've drawn our inspiration from a lot of our history - bars across the world that we've been to, bars across the United States. It's just something that we feel passionate about and we wanted to bring to Fresno as well," said co-owner Po Tsai.He and his partners won Fresno's 2019 'Create Here Business Plan Competition' last fall receiving $10,000 to boost their business.The bar will sell local beers and wines in addition to cocktails.A food truck will be available to purchase food on a regular basis, but the owners hope they can also partner with local eateries to bring in food.