FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A downtown Fresno business was recognized by state leaders this week.Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula chose the Modernist as the Small Business of the Year for the 31st Assembly District.The cocktail bar and lounge located on the corner of Fulton and Mono Streets opened in late 2019.The business had to navigate through shutdowns just months after opening.Assemblymember Arambula praised the bar's management for the unique ways they have kept business going, all while keeping employees safe.