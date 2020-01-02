FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman and a young child were hospitalized after their car overturned when a reckless driver hit them in Modesto.
Police spotted a truck weaving through intersections and speeding Wednesday morning, and a chase began.
As the driver tried to get away, he ran through a stop sign, slamming into a vehicle with a 24-year-old and three-year-old inside.
The woman suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. The child was in a safety seat, and only suffered minor injuries.
The driver drove off after the crash, but police arrested him a short time later. He was arrested on several charges, including hit and run.
Woman, child injured after reckless driver runs stop sign in Modesto
CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News