Brandon Tsay helped wrestle the gun away from the alleged shooter at a dance studio in Alhambra, California, which occurred 17 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting, police said.

MONTEREY PARK, California -- The man who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooter recalled how "something came over me" during an interview Monday on ABC News' "Good Morning America."

"I realized I needed to get the weapon away from him," Brandon Tsay said. "I needed to take this weapon, disarm him or else everybody would have died."

