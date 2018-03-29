U.S. & WORLD

Mother facing deportation after allegedly stealing salad

WILMINGTON, North Carolina --
A North Carolina mother is facing deportation after allegedly stealing a salad from her former employer.

Irma Carranza Cruz, 43, was arrested on Feb. 15 on a felony larceny by employee charge, WECT reported.

Cruz was accused of stealing a salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light.

"My mom said she was sick the day of her shift, but she didn't want to call out of work for fear that she would get fired," Milca Cruz told WECT. "She suffers from diabetes, and all she had that day was coffee, so she ate a salad and two fruit bowls that were going to be thrown away."

After her arrest, Cruz was taken into ICE custody and later posted a $20,000 bond.

Joseph Kloiber, owner of Famous Toastery, told WECT that multiple incidents led to Cruz's firing.

"This story has been made out to be just about a salad and there is much more to it than that," Kloiber said.

An ICE spokeswoman said her case is currently under review by the Executive Office for Immigration Review.
