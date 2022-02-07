WATCH
Part of NB Blackstone Ave closed in Fresno after motorcycle crash
Blackstone is closed between Dakota and Griffith.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have blocked off part of northbound Blackstone Avenue in central Fresno following a motorcycle crash on Monday.
Blackstone is closed between Dakota and Griffith.
It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.
Officers are investigating, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
fresno central
motorcycle accident
crash
