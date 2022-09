Man hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Clovis, road closures in place, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Clovis early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 3 am on Clovis at Jefferson Avenue, forcing the closure of Clovis avenue in both directions near Barstow.

Police say a man hit a pole on the right side of the road.

Officers say a passerby saw the man on the road and called for help.

He was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition at this time.

Police do not know if the man was wearing a helmet.