Motorcyclist driving wrong-way in Fresno hit by SUV who left the scene

A man suffered critical injuries this morning when he rode his motorcycle the wrong way on a one-way street, and an SUV broadsided him and left.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man suffered critical injuries early Sunday morning when he rode his motorcycle the wrong way on a one-way street, and an SUV broadsided him and left.

Police got a report of a man lying in the road on Tuolumne Street near Highway 99, just before 1 a.m.

They found a man in his twenties who was conscious and breathing but needed medical help.

Witnesses told police they saw a black SUV driving down the freeway frontage road when it hit the wrong-way motorcyclist.

Investigators believe the SUV got on the freeway and drove away, but they didn't have a description of the driver.

They're looking for surveillance video to help with that.