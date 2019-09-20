fatal crash

Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash, CHP says

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist died after a car crashed into his bike in Merced on Friday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol officers say a 61-year-old woman turned out in front of the rider of a 2016 Harley-Davidson on Santa Fe Drive after she made a stop at Avenue 2.

The motorcyclist, a man in his thirties from Winton, was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Officers say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, and the woman stayed at the scene.

The roadway is closed as officers investigate. CHP is diverting traffic on Franklin Road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedmercedfatal crashmotorcycle accidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Clovis woman grieves for husband killed in crash
Tulare Co. woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed girl, grandmother
Police investigating deadly overnight crash in Fresno County
Woman killed in Mariposa County after lawn mower tractor overturns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store; 1 in custody
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes in US stores
23 states sue Trump to keep California's auto emissions rules
Baby born on 9/19/19 at 9:19 measures 19 inches long
Show More
Bullard High marching band banned from school's field
Teacher creates bench bridge to keep students dry after storm
Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to 3-year-old son
Two victims found in Madera County after shooting in downtown Fresno
Merced student hit by car, seriously injured while riding bike to school
More TOP STORIES News