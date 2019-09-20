Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist died after a car crashed into his bike in Merced on Friday afternoon.California Highway Patrol officers say a 61-year-old woman turned out in front of the rider of a 2016 Harley-Davidson on Santa Fe Drive after she made a stop at Avenue 2.The motorcyclist, a man in his thirties from Winton, was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.Officers say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, and the woman stayed at the scene.The roadway is closed as officers investigate. CHP is diverting traffic on Franklin Road.