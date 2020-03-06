Community & Events

Monster Jam returns to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get ready for an action-packed motorsports experience in Fresno.

Monster Jam is once again returning to the Save Mart Center this Friday, Saturday and Sunday with their Triple Threat Series.


Drivers are going to tear up the dirt in Monster Jam trucks, speedsters, and ATVs.

They compete head-to-head for points in challenging races and in freestyle events that test their agility, speed, and versatility.


Tickets start at 20 dollars and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.
