Monster Jam returns to Fresno

Monster Jam is once again returning to the Save Mart Center this Friday, Saturday and Sunday with their Triple Threat Series.
Guess what I’m up to this morning? We’re giving you a special preview of #MonsterJam. It’s at Save Mart Center all weekend and I’ve already made it onto one of the trucks! @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/yeqfQMTsmk— Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) March 6, 2020
Drivers are going to tear up the dirt in Monster Jam trucks, speedsters, and ATVs.
They compete head-to-head for points in challenging races and in freestyle events that test their agility, speed, and versatility.
I had to find a way to work some #pink into the live shots 🤣 #missionaccomplished But in all seriousness you may need to bring some ear plugs tonight because it’s going to get LOUD! @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Hau2ki0RxH— Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) March 6, 2020
Tickets start at 20 dollars and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.