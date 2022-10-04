Man killed in shooting at Fresno motorcycle club meet up identified

An argument at a gathering of motorcycle clubs from up and down the state escalated to a homicide in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno was the place to be for several motorcycle clubs over the weekend.

Police say groups from Los Angeles and the Bay Area gathered at the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club's clubhouse near Highway 99 and McKinley Ave.

Just before 3 am Saturday, an argument led to shots being fired several times from at least three different guns.

When officers arrived, they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Two others drove themselves to the hospital, including 31-year-old Darnell Johnson -- who died from his injuries.

The other man is in critical condition.

"We still have to make contact with the surviving victims involved in the shooting. To what extent they were involved, we still haven't made that determination," said Lt. Paul Cervantes of the Fresno Police Department.

Several witnesses are cooperating with detectives, but there are several more witnesses who may live outside of the city.

They also say some people captured cell phone video of the incident.

"Being part of a motorcycle club is not illegal, however there are individuals that are gang members that affiliate with these particular motorcycle gangs. I can tell you that Darnell Johnson does have some gang affiliation," said Cervantes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Fresno Police at 559-624-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP) to remain anonymous.