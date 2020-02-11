kobe bryant

Mountain biker releases new video of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mountain biker has released a brand-new video of the aftermath of the helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Michael Dyer was riding his bike in the area when he heard and saw the moment the chopper went down in January.

He was just a few feet away and captured the smoke and flames coming from the scattered debris.

Dyer told Bike Magazine he watched the helicopter go very fast and fly very low right before it hit the hillside

The NTSB has not released its final report but investigators believe poor weather conditions and pilot error likely caused the crash.
