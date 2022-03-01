Mountain lion spotted roaming through Selma neighborhood

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma residents had a wild guest come into town Monday.A mountain lion was spotted in the neighborhood near Countryview and Evergreen Street around 10 am.After going house to house and yard to yard for several hours, the cat weighing more than 100 pounds lingered on the porch of a home.That's where it was hit with a dart tranquilizer.Raman Gill and her family were getting ready for school and work when the cougar made its way to their front porch."We don't know exactly where the mountain lion came from but in speaking to our scientists, he believes it was sort of like the Kings River Corridor or conduit that leads to the national forest land," says Ken Paglia with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.The animal was tranquilized, taken for a health screening then returned to the wild in the Kings National Forest.