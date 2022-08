Mountain lion seen on Atwater High School campus

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mountain lion has been spotted on the Atwater High School campus.

The city's police urged nearby residents to shelter in place, but it has since been lifted. Officials say the mountain lion left the campus and there are no further sightings of it.

The cat has not been found, but officials say the area surrounding Atwater High School is now deemed safe.