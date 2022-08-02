Family who moved to Valley from New York receives belongings weeks later

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family who moved to the Central Valley from Long Island, New York is left with more questions after a shipping situation they describe as a nightmare.

Jason and Alayne Kleinman arrived in Clovis on July 8 but just now received their possessions after weeks of waiting.

The Kleinman's say United Van Lines initially told them their items were at a warehouse in New York because the company was waiting for a driver.

When their belongings finally reached the California border, they were taken back to Phoenix to deal with an ant infestation.

The family planned the move to Clovis to kick off a bakery business but say so far, they've only experienced headaches.

The Kleinman's say some of their possessions were damaged after being repacked.

United Van Lines previously told Action News the family is able to file a claim.