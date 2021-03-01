48 states in 6 months: CA family puts house up for sale to tour US in search of new home

Their mission to search the entire United States for a new place to live.
The Holt family has called Healdsburg home for several years.
One reason they're leaving is to find more space, at an affordable price.
Their plan is to explore 48 states over six months.
"It wasn't always a monetary-driven thing, but we do want more space and that seems like how we're going to accomplish it," Ben Holt said.
"We do love it here. We do love it in Sonoma County and we've been here, and we just we're feeling led that there's a little more for us out there," Holt said.
The entire family is leaving, including four children.
