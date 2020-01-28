Multiple Merced car shops hoping to put end to car vandalism

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cameras caught the suspect police believe was vandalizing a Merced car dealership.

They're not the only ones who have been hit, as thieves continue to hit one business after another.

"Something has to be done," says Emilio Rodriguez with E&J Auto Repair. "It's stressful."

Rodriguez says they've been victims of vandals multiple times since October.

"They're breaking in and stealing batteries, rims and catalytic converters, which are pricey," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says they've added cameras and lights, called police and even staked out to confront the criminal, but nothing's worked.

"Every week, this has been going on," Rodriguez said. "I come to work expecting a broken window. It's an everyday thing."

Investigators say several auto shops, including Merced Chevrolet and Ron Smith Buick GMC, have been hit.

Employees at Auto Resources along 16th street say they've also fallen victim to the recent car vandalism.

"We've beefed up patrols in the area, especially during the night time," says Merced Police Department Captian Don King. "Until we catch somebody or catch somebody in the act, it's going to be difficult, but it likely is connected."

Rodriguez is hoping he and the other nearby auto businesses can come together to hire an overnight patrol to put an end to the continuous crime.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.
