MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have been found dead in an apartment in Merced County, and a woman was rushed to the hospital.The Merced County Sheriff's Office says it happened at an apartment complex on Brice St. in Le Grand around 2 pm Wednesday.Deputies did a welfare check and found three people dead and a woman in critical condition. She was taken to a hospital in Modesto.At this time, deputies are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.