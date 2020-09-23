covid-19

Local nail salons prepare to reopen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Top California health officials will allow nail salon services to resume indoors.

Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Tuesday nail salons in almost every county could resume indoor nail salon operations.

Employees at In Style Nail Spa are now deep cleaning and putting in the necessary safety measures

"It's been difficult for us, but we're excited. There's a lot we need to do," manicurist Cynthia Nguyen says.

Heavenly Nails and Spa owner Thanh Ngyuen says he's been closed for the majority of the pandemic.

Many salon owners have lost thousands of dollars while several employees lost their jobs.

"Not counting the continuing utility bills, the rent, the payroll in the back we have to pay for, there's still added costs we have to continue to pay," Nguyen says.

State guidelines now require salons to increase disinfecting protocols and having both employees and customers wear masks.

Cynthia Ngyuen says the salon will look different with the safety changes.

"We have dividers between pedicure chairs and between every other client at the station as well."

Some new protocols at the salon will also include staggering appointments, temperature checks, and having employees wash their hands before a service.

Fresno County health officials say salons don't need to apply to re-open.

In Style nail spa hopes to allow customers back inside as early as Wednesday.
