NAKED MAN

Naked man arrested in Northwest Fresno on suspicion of burglary

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police and Sheriff's deputies teamed up to arrest a naked man suspected of burglary in Northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police and Sheriff's deputies teamed up to arrest a naked man suspected of burglary in Northwest Fresno.

Initially reports of the man came in around 7 a.m. Monday on Palm near Bullard.

Authorities deployed their K-9 units to the neighborhood and it took officers about an hour and a half to arrest the suspect.

He was put in an ambulance and is currently recovering at a hospital.

Officials believe the naked man may have been under the influence of narcotics.

"What happens folks tend to get overheated they want to take off their clothes and they are seeing things and hearing this that we just don't understand. At that point they will try to break in for a variety of reasons we don't know what the deal is what was chasing the man, but we got a lot of work to do in our investigation still, but this neighborhood is safe and we're going to get it back to normal here as quickly as possible," said Captain Burke Farrah of the Fresno Police Department.

Witnesses say the suspect broke into a couple homes in the neighborhood.

Police are still looking to see if any property was stolen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
naked in publicnaked manburglaryFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NAKED MAN
Florida grandma scares off naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
Man's reason for taking naked stroll through Vermont downtown, "It's very hot"
More naked man
Top Stories
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
Car goes airborne, crashes into home fences in Fowler
2 men arrested for $26,000 property and equipment theft
Truck flips through air, lands on car in Arizona
Family demands accountability after motorcyclist hits fridge
Rocket carrying Argentinian satellite takes off successfully
Cocaine and assault rifles found after police investigate shooting
NY Governor: Limo driver not properly licensed in crash that killed 20
Show More
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car
Illinois coaches arrested for pulling a gun during fight at football game
At least 12 hurt after reports of gunfire at Lil Wayne show
Therapy horses that helped kidnapping victim return one year after Nuns Fire
More News