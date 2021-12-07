Navy test pilot from Clovis picked as one of NASA's new astronauts

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- NASA has announced its 2021 class of astronauts.Of the 12,000 people who applied, only ten were chosen--including a Navy test pilot from Central California.Jessica Wittner has flown fighter jets with Strike Fighter Squadron 34 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Strike Fighter Squadron 151 in Lemoore.NASA administrator Bill Nelson introduced the members during an event on Monday at Ellington Field near NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.The group includes four women and six men from various fields around the country.The astronaut candidates will report for duty in January 2022 to begin two years of training.