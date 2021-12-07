nasa

Navy test pilot from Clovis picked as one of NASA's new astronauts

EMBED <>More Videos

Navy test pilot from Clovis picked as one of NASA's new astronauts

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- NASA has announced its 2021 class of astronauts.

Of the 12,000 people who applied, only ten were chosen--including a Navy test pilot from Central California.

Jessica Wittner has flown fighter jets with Strike Fighter Squadron 34 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Strike Fighter Squadron 151 in Lemoore.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson introduced the members during an event on Monday at Ellington Field near NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The group includes four women and six men from various fields around the country.

The astronaut candidates will report for duty in January 2022 to begin two years of training.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceclovisnasanavyastronaut
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
Space telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars
Humans just 'touched' the sun for the first time using a spacecraft
Big asteroid will pass by close to Earth next week
Evidence of water vapor found on 1 of Jupiter moons: NASA
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News