National Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates 110th anniversary of Japan's gift to US

Spring is finally here and the new season is about to be in full bloom on Capitol Hill.The National Cherry Blossom Festival is underway in Washington, D.C.This year's festivities celebrate the 110th anniversary of Japan gifting the trees to the U-S.It's also the first time in two years that events will be held in person after the pandemic forced celebrations to be held virtually in 2020 and 2021.Visitors will be able to take part in tours, kite-flying events, parades, and more, all in honor of the cherry blooms.Yesterday's opening ceremony kicked off all the fun with remarks from First Lady Jill Biden."As spring comes to our nation's capitol, I'm excited to once again see cherry blossoms, an echo of that warmth and generosity blooming on the National Mall, and lining the shores of the tidal basin," said the First Lady.With the cherry blooms in stage five out of six -- known as the puffy white stage -- the National Park Service says peak bloom could come in the next few days.The Cherry Blossom Festival runs through April 17.