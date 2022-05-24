Education

School re-evaluates policy after senior denied graduation walk over Native American regalia on cap

By refusing to give over the sacred feather, Nimkii Curley watched the graduation ceremony from the stands with his family.
By Trenier Ward
EMBED <>More Videos

Evanston senior denied graduation walk for Native regalia on cap

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Nimkii Curley, a senior at Evanston Township High School, had been looking forward to graduation Sunday. And just as he was about to walk the stage, his plans were halted.

He was stopped just short of walking the stage for his diploma, and was told he wouldn't be allowed to do so unless he switched his cap and took off an item around his neck.

The 17-year-old had placed his Native American regalia on his graduation cap. He refused to switch it out or take it off.

VIDEO: Student says he was told not to mention 'Don't Say Gay' law in speech
EMBED More News Videos

Zander Moricz, a Florida high school senior, says he was threatened by school officials if he mentioned the "Don't Say Gay" bill in his graduation speech.



"It's not just, like, a decorative thing," he said. "It's a religious belief to hold these feathers sacred."

By refusing to give over the sacred feather, he instead gave up his opportunity to take part in his graduation ceremony. He watched from the stands with his family, including his mom and sister.

"It's awful, and I am so proud," said Megan Bang, mother.

VIDEO: 2 college students make history as 1st nonspeaking autistic graduates
EMBED More News Videos

David Teplitz and Hari Srinivasen make history at U.C. Berkeley as the first nonspeaking autistic graduates.



"He's always been a humongous role model for me. He's paved the way for change," said Miigis Curley, sister and fellow Evanston Township High School student.

The Evanston Township principal paid a visit to his home Monday morning, delivering his diploma in person.

"He apologized for the situation, and I appreciate that," Curley said.

Despite telling graduating students additional apparel or adornment is not allowed, in a statement school officials said they are "reviewing the graduation guidelines, particularly as they relate to acknowledging the history and stories of indigenous students."

While the family waits for official changes to be made, Nimkii said he'll be going to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study Environmental Engineering.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationevanstonhigh schoolnative americangraduationsocial mediau.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dozens arrested in sting operation targeting violent crimes in Fresno
Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody, police say
1st possible CA case of monkeypox believed to be in Sacramento
74-year-old bicyclist dies following crash in north Fresno
Fresno food truck needs community's help after being hit by semi-truck
Central CA continues to see high gas prices ahead of Memorial Day
Burglary at KJE Tiny Homes brings business to a halt
Show More
CA mom scammed over formula for child with rare disease
Gas station charges nearly $8 a gallon ahead of holiday weekend
32-year-old seriously injured in Hanford stabbing, police say
California parents could soon sue for social media addiction
Debbie Dorian murder suspect hoping for separate trial on sex crimes
More TOP STORIES News