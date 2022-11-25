Local tribal members describe Native Sovereignty on this Native American Heritage Month

In recent years, Carly Burrough has taken action to preserve her culture. It is a way to ensure local Native Sovereignty continues to thrive.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Carly Burrough is a Tule River tribal member.

The reservation sits in rural Tulare County just East of Porterville. It has been there for nearly 150 years.

In recent years, Carly has taken action to preserve her culture.

She has hosted over a dozen classes teaching children about the tribe's history.

It is a way to ensure her culture and local Native Sovereignty continue to thrive.

"Sovereignty means to me independence. It allows our 9 member council to enforce our own laws, make our own laws, regulate our own laws," Carly explains.

Carly describes this freedom as protection.

It is harder for other jurisdictions to enforce laws on tribal land.

"Things are more custom, like we ride in the back of a truck when we go to grandma's house. Compared to in town we can't do that," says Carly.

Harry Bowman lives at the Tule reservation.

He enjoys the self-regulating nature of the tribe- and believes the rules should be respected.

"I say it is good to make our own laws, but for the people that are breaking them, it's bad for them because they have made it so easy for us," says Harry.

In an effort to keep her culture alive Carly teaches weekly zoom classes.

The classes are free and focus on the language, culture and history of the tribe.

Carly is hosting one more zoom class this upcoming Tuesday and you don't have to be a tribal member to join.

For the Zoom link or more information you can reach Carly Burrough at 559-361-2878