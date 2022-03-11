3 arrested in connection to killing of Fresno State student in 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have been arrested in connection to the killing of a Fresno State student.19-year-old Nayeli Gonzalez was shot and killed in Delano back in January of 2020.After a two-year investigation homicide detectives have made multiple arrests over the last week.On Saturday, Delano Police arrested 18-year-old Kevin Gonzalez of McFarland for the homicide.On Thursday, officers also arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Gutierrez and 18-year-old Alexander Carrillo in connection to the crime.The motive behind the homicide is still unknown.Gonzalez attended Fresno State and majored in social work before she was killed.