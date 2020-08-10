Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State grad and NBA reporter discusses life in Disney bubble

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pro sports are back and a number of former are Bulldogs are looking to make the NBA playoffs when it starts next week.

In the bubble is Fresno State grad Chris Haynes, who's now a sideline reporter for TNT.


In the video above, Haynes talked about some of those former Dogs and just how unique this bubble is in Orlando.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.
