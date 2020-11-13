2020 presidential election

2020 Election Results: President Donald Trump wins North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. -- President Donald Trump is the apparent winner of the tightly contested race in North Carolina.

On Friday, counties in North Carolina must submit their final vote tallies, including all provisional and absentee ballots.

As votes were added to the unofficial results, it became clear that Trump had received more votes than challenger Joe Biden.

Exit polls show 50% of North Carolina voters approve of Trump's performance as president

NORTH CAROLINA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS




*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.
All Local 2020 Election Results

Trump's victory in North Carolina is worth an extra 15 electoral college votes. That brings the president to 232.

Georgia was the only other state that still had not been called as of Friday, but more votes tallied in that state caused it to be projected as a win for Joe Biden.

With Georgia's 16 electoral votes going to Biden, that places the final projected tally at Biden 306 - Trump 232.

Trump, however, continues to contest the election, repeatedly claiming without evidence that voter fraud has tainted the election results.

He has also filed several lawsuits in various states, many of which were promptly dismissed.

Republican strategist Karl Rove wrote an op-ed saying that Trump's lawsuits did not contain any evidence that would overturn the results of the election.

N.C. Attorney General



The race for president is not the only race in North Carolina that was too close to call at the end of Election Day.

The battle between Democrat Josh Stein and Republican Jim O'Neill is coming down to the wire.

At last check, Stein had a 14,000 vote lead.

CLICK HERE for the latest NC election results

NC Supreme Court Chief Justice



The closest election might be for who takes over as chief justice of the state's supreme court.

Republican challenger Paul Newby leads incumbent Democrat Cheri Beasley by about 300 votes.

Newby actually filed a protests in eight counties Thursday in an effort to dispute some absentee ballots. The State Board of Elections dismissed his protests in a 3-2 vote that fell along party lines--three Democrats and two Republicans.
