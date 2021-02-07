New mural in Sanger honors Tom Flores following Hall of Fame selection

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10319297" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Born in Sanger, he attended Sanger High School and his senior year was the student body president and the school's athlete of the year, captaining the football, basketball and base

FRESNO, Calif. -- In honor of Tom Flores' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Valley muralist Omar "Super" Huerta took to Sanger this weekend to honor the former Raiders head coach."Super" started the project around 7 pm Friday and was able to finish up Saturday afternoon.The mural is located on the corner of Seventh and N in the city of Sanger.He says he hopes the image will be something that is celebrated in the Central Valley."I would say this would be a great mural to visit if you're a local or a Raiders fan, and I'm also in hopes that I can take a picture with him in front of the mural," Huerta said."Super" says he is planning some more murals in the Sanger area for the future.