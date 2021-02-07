New mural in Sanger honors Tom Flores following Hall of Fame selection

"Super" started the project around 7 pm Friday and was able to finish up Saturday afternoon.
The mural is located on the corner of Seventh and N in the city of Sanger.
He says he hopes the image will be something that is celebrated in the Central Valley.
"I would say this would be a great mural to visit if you're a local or a Raiders fan, and I'm also in hopes that I can take a picture with him in front of the mural," Huerta said.
"Super" says he is planning some more murals in the Sanger area for the future.