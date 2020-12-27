Society

Crews add final touches to New Year's Eve crystal ball in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE -- Workers are putting the finishing touches on the New Year's Eve ball in Times Square on Sunday.

The ball is atop the roof of 1 Times Square on Broadway between 42nd and 43rd streets.

Crews are installing 192 new Waterford crystal triangles on the iconic ball that will drop at the stroke of midnight.

This year's design is entitled "Gift of Happiness" and weighs more than 11,000 pounds and is 12 feet in diameter.

RELATED | Jennifer Lopez to headline 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2021 on ABC

J. Lo will headline "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC, performing in Times Square right before the ball drop that will usher in 2021.

Billy Porter, who will pull double duty as a host, is slated to reunite with Cyndi Lauper for a duet performance in New York. The two previously collaborated on the Broadway hit "Kinky Boots," for which Lauper wrote music. Machine Gun Kelly and Jimmie Allen will also perform in Times Square.

Additional performers include Nelly, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Maluma, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi and Brandy.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 31

RELATED | 2021 numerals arrive in Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve
EMBED More News Videos

Times Square's '2021' numerals arrived in New York City on Monday morning after a coast-to-coast tour that started in California.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytimes squarenew york citymanhattannew year's eveentertainmentnew year's eve eventryan seacrestjennifer lopez
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Local woman opens cottage home business centered around vegan food
Show More
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
More TOP STORIES News