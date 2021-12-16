New Year's Rockin' Eve

Ja Rule, Ashanti to perform for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022 | FULL LIST

The 50th-anniversary show for the annual New Year's tradition will include more than five hours of performances.
Watch 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

LOS ANGELES -- Get ready to celebrate the countdown to 2022!

Producers announced Friday that Ja Rule and Ashanti will be performing from Times Square in the star-studded lineup for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022."

Hip-hop superstar LL Cool J was slated to give a performance of his iconic hits from Times Square just before midnight but dropped out after testing positive for COVID-19, producers told ABC Owned TV Stations.

Chlöe, Journey and KAROL G will also perform from New York City, and co-host Billy Porter will deliver his new single from New Orleans. AJR, Avril Lavigne and Big Boi are among the L.A. party performers.

More than five hours of performances will energize the show's 50th-anniversary celebration. Additional performances will be announced in the lead-up to Dec. 31.

Here's what we know about the performances:

Times Square Performers



  • Ja Rule and Ashanti will "Mesmerize" the audience with a special performance.
  • Journey will perform a special collection of notable and celebrated hits.
  • Chlöe will perform "Have Mercy."
  • KAROL G will kick off the night with fan-favorite hits.


New Orleans Performer


  • Co-host Billy Porter delivers his new single and a sneak peak of a future classic on the riverboat Louis Armstrong on the Mississippi River in the historic French Quarter.


    • Los Angeles Performers


    • AJR and duo Daisy The Great ("Record Player")
    • Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker ("Sk8er Boi," "Bite Me")
    • Big Boi with singer Sleepy Brown ("The Way You Move," "Animalz")
    • Don Omar ("Danza Kuduro") with Nio Garcia ("Se Menea")
    • French Montana ("FWMGAB," "Unforgettable")
    • Macklemore and Ryan Lewis ("Can't Hold Us") with singer Windser ("Next Year")
    • Mäneskin ("Beggin'," "Mamma Mia")
    • Mae Muller with Polo G ("Better Days"); Polo G ("Rapstar," "Smooth Criminal")
    • Masked Wolf ("Astronaut in the Ocean," "Pandemonium")
    • OneRepublic ("Counting Stars," "Run")
    • Walker Hayes ("Fancy Like," "AA")


    Puerto Rico Performer


  • Reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee will give a special hometown performance in Puerto Rico.


    • Returning host Ryan Seacrest will be joined by the other co-hosts across America: Liza Koshy from Times Square in New York City, Porter from New Orleans, Ciara from Los Angeles and Roselyn Sanchez from Puerto Rico the inaugural destination for the show's first Spanish-language countdown.

    DJ D-Nice will also join the show from Los Angeles, and country artist Jessie James Decker is returning for her third year as the show's Powerball correspondent.

    Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" on Friday, Dec. 31, on ABC.
    
