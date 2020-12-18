Powerball crowns 2021's 1st millionaire during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=9150974" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Country star Jessie James Decker is returning as the Powerball correspondent on "New Year's Rockin' Eve." She gives On The Red Carpet the inside scoop on what this year's festivities will look like and teases the new music she'll release in 2021.