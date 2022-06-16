subway

Man dragged to his death after leg gets stuck in closing NYC subway door

Man had gotten off subway in New York at Brooklyn stop
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn -- A man was killed after his pants or foot got caught in a closing subway door in New York City Wednesday night, and he was dragged by the train as it pulled out of the station.

It happened about 11:40 p.m. in Brooklyn.

Police said the death remains under investigation, but at this point, it appears the 37-year-old victim was exiting the Q train at the Avenue M station when he somehow got caught in the closing door.

The man was then dragged across the platform.

RELATED: Greater Grand Crossing man hailed as hero after pulling electrocuted man off CTA Red Line tracks

Police said he screamed as he was being dragged, and a person who heard the screaming ran for help.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was discovered when the next subway train pulled into the station.

That train is not believed to have hit the man.

Police said his left arm was severed, and his left leg was partially severed.

He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorksubwayu.s. & worlddeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUBWAY
Suspect arrested for shoving woman onto NYC subway tracks
Accused NYC subway shooter secretly questioned in cell: lawyers
Subway attack heroes honored, suspect held without bail
Subway shooting suspect Frank R. James held without bail
TOP STORIES
Valley college football coach shot to death by father in Fresno
Crews battle large fire near Fresno railroad tracks
Fresno police arrest woman for stabbing
Doors of church catch fire in downtown Fresno
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load
Housing Watch: New apartment complex opens in Fresno's Tower District
Neighbors hold down suspect after hearing 11-year-old scream for help
Show More
Angry goose chases down unsuspecting neighbors to protect ducks
FUSD trustees vote to have officers on middle school campuses
LIVE: Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump pressure on Pence in hearing
'Lightyear' stars tell message of teamwork in new Disney-Pixar film
Community invited to honor pilot killed who was based at NAS Lemoore
More TOP STORIES News