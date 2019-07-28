Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan

IRVING, Texas -- A newborn baby was found dead in a trashcan at an Applebee's Restaurant on Friday.

Irving police are trying to find the woman they say gave birth at an Applebee's and left her newborn in the restroom trashcan.

Police say 30 minutes after the mother left, employees cleaning the restroom found the dead infant.

Texas' Safe-haven law allows mothers to voluntarily surrender a baby that's less than 60 days old at a hospital or fire station without facing charges.

According to KTVT, the restaurant was in close proximity to a couple of places that are "safe baby sites."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newschild deathbaby deathnewborn death
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News