Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan

IRVING, Texas -- A newborn baby was found dead in a trashcan at an Applebee's Restaurant on Friday.
Irving police are trying to find the woman they say gave birth at an Applebee's and left her newborn in the restroom trashcan.
Police say 30 minutes after the mother left, employees cleaning the restroom found the dead infant.
Texas' Safe-haven law allows mothers to voluntarily surrender a baby that's less than 60 days old at a hospital or fire station without facing charges.
According to KTVT, the restaurant was in close proximity to a couple of places that are "safe baby sites."
