Gov. Newsom, California lawmakers to get pay raise in December

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state elected officials are getting raises.

The California Citizens Compensation Commission voted Tuesday to approve 4.2% pay hikes for Newsom, state lawmakers and other state elected officials, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The raises take effect in December. Newsom will receive an extra $8,809 per year, raising his salary to $218,556. Most state lawmakers will receive an extra $4,824, bringing their salaries to $119,701 each.

The four-member commission, which is appointed by the governor, voted raises for elected officials every year from 2013 to 2019.

The panel didn't approve raises last year as the state faced a projected $54.3 billion budget shortfall. But the shortfall didn't happen and this year, Newsom says the state has $76 billion in extra money to spend.

Newsom's office did not respond to questions from the Sacramento Bee about whether he would accept the pay increase.

Newsom is likely to face a recall election later this year that county governments expect will cost them $215 million. Democratic leaders in the California Legislature announced Thursday the state would cover the estimated cost.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who is running to replace Newsom in the recall election, said Newsom should reject the pay raise.
