Lowell Community Development Corporation establishes new office at Helm House

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local non-profit has found a new home to call their own and assist in their outreach to the community.
The Lowell Community Development Corporation is committed to improving quality of life in the Lowell neighborhood.
"We really saw the need for an organization to focus on housing in our neighborhood because there as such a deficit here," explained Executive Director Esther Carver. "We have a lot of slum housing in our neighborhood, we have a lot of blight."
The organization focuses on a wide array of support services, everything from helping residents become homeowners to hosting after-school programs for local students.
"That really effected every part of life in our neighborhood whether it was safety, or kids education, all those other aspects of life really were effected by the housing," added Carver.
The nonprofit has been looking for a home of their own; now, they've found one at the Helm house. The space will service a wide variety of the non profit's needs but for now, it's still pretty empty.
"Our budget is fairly limited," added Carver. "We've gotten grants and donations for the program we run but moving into new space just requires more things."
The non profit has posted a wish list online. For more details on how to donate visit their website.
