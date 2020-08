FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's deputies have made two arrests in connection to a North Fork homicide.Deputies found a 20-year-old man shot to death at a home on Willow Creek near Church at around 7:30 Saturday night.Investigators announced they've arrested 30-year old Raymond Fonseca and 23-year-old Serena Sanchez in connection to the murder.