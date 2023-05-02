Police searching for suspect in northeast Fresno 7-eleven armed robbery

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the person who robbed a northeast Fresno convenience store.

Fresno Police shared this video of the incident on Facebook.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven on Blackstone Ave and Minarets at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say a suspect armed with a handgun demanded money from the register, then took off before police arrived.

If you recognize the man, call Fresno Police at (559) 621-6434 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Officials say your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.